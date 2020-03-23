SCHERTZ, Texas — Guadalupe County is reporting a second case of coronavirus, saying people who went to the H-E-B in Schertz may have been exposed.

A release from the county says you may have been exposed if you visited the H-E-B plus! off of I-35 in Schertz on Monday, March 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Officials say they the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home as they investigate how the patient contracted the infection and identify the person's close contacts.

The release says the risk of infection from this exposure is fairly low, but you should monitor yourself for symptoms, isolate at home if possible, and seek medical attention if necessary.

H-E-B responded in a statement on Sunday night.

“We’ve been informed that someone confirmed to have COVID-19 visited our H-E-B plus! Schertz location on Monday, March 16," an official said via email. "This store, and all H-E-B stores, have been following strict sanitation procedures both before and since that time.

"H-E-B has taken extreme measures to heighten the frequency and awareness of sanitation and hygiene in our stores. Our stores are deep cleaned every day, Partners are educated and carrying out elevated sanitation protocols and carts and surfaces are sanitized regularly. We will continue to do all we can to help Texans during this time.”

