Potential coronavirus deaths under investigation in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Nueces County is not alone in the surge of cases. San Patricio County is reporting two possible deaths related to COVID-19. The San Patricio Department of Public Health also added an additional 26 new cases today, bringing their case count total to 310.

The Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. James Mobley said the two possible COVID-19 deaths are under investigation.

No details about the patients have been released due to privacy laws.

