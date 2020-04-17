NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County officials and the county hospital board held a teleconference meeting to discuss creating a COVID-19 unit at Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial and potentially relocating mental, psychiatric services that are located at Memorial.

Judge Canales, along with other councilman and officials, discussed the possibility of having a COVID-19 unit and the process of it. She said this would be done in an efficient way and spoke about the plan that was going to be presented to all officials on the teleconference.

"It involves being able to stand up this unit by doing some serious quick work as I would call it," Judge Canales said. "It's neither fluff work and its serious work, but it would be done in an efficient way within a 30-day time frame. That involves electrical work, it involves plumbing work, it involves head work, and when through you would be able to stand up for our region, not for our city not just for our county but for our region. A facility that could be utilized to protect the integrity of all our hospitals."

Board members on the call were provided documents of the location and area plan of the unit. It was also mentioned that this could be done in three different phases.

