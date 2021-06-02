Nueces County pre-registration hotline for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine closed

Residents can still register online for the first dose clinic if they were unable to register through the hotline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hotline pre-registration has closed for 1,000 residents to receive a first dose Phase 1A & 1B vaccination at a clinic scheduled for next week at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

According to the city by 1:00 p.m. pre-registration was completed.

Residents can still register online for the first dose clinic if they were unable to register through the hotline. Online registration for 1,000 residents will begin on Monday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. The registration form can be found here.

What to expect if you pre-register for the first dose clinic through the Hotline or Online:

Those who register online or using the hotline will be notified by reverse alert with an appointment time slot for vaccination as well as the date and location. Residents will need to arrive only one hour prior to their appointment time.

These participants will be given a password which needs to be written down on a piece of paper and placed on your vehicle’s dashboard for volunteers to see and read easily.

Residents will also receive a QR code which you will need to bring to the clinic.

If there is an issue with the QR code, please call the Health District at 361-826-7200, option 2.

At the first dose clinic drive thru, the 1,000 additional residents who are already registered as result of a registration issue caused by a software glitch have been placed on a priority list and will be contacted to receive a vaccination.

The city says those residents do not need to pre-register again. A reverse alert will be sent to those individuals with an appointment time and password once vaccines have been received at the Health District.

The health district is currently waiting to hear from the state on when the Health District will receive its next vaccination shipment.

According to city leader’s health district staff is expecting thousands of first and second doses but are not sure of the arrival date. If they receive the vaccines, the health district anticipates holding three clinics next week.

One clinic will be for a first dose and two clinics will be to accommodate the 9,000 residents that are ready to receive their second doses.

What to know about the second dose clinics:

If you received your first dose vaccine on January 11, 12, 15, or 16 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, it is time for your second dose.

There will be two second dose drive thru clinics next week pending vaccine arrival time. The date of second dose does not have to be on the exact date as a first dose. It can be as early as 24 days after the first dose or as late as six weeks after the first dose.

The first second dose clinic will start at 8:00 a.m. and the second will start at 11:00 a.m. on the following day, both at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

Residents who are set to receive their second dose do not need to pre-register for their vaccine clinic. Residents will receive an automatic text message with a “magic link.”

Residents will also be sent a reverse alert notifying them of their appointment time and date to receive your second vaccine. If you missed your reverse alert, call the Health District at 361-826-7200, option 2.

