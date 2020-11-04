MIDLAND, Texas — Even though the elderly and people with underlying health conditions seem to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, no one is immune, especially not expecting mothers. There are heightened precautions in place to help protect mom and baby.

"We do take those extra precautions to make sure mom is safe, baby is safe, and staff is safe," Rachel Wildman said.

Rachel is a labor and delivery nurse in Midland, Texas. Coming into work has already changed due to COVID-19.

"They only have two entrances opened so you go through an area that other nurses are there to do checkpoints to make sure you don't have a fever or any symptoms," Rachel said.

In case a mother who is going to be delivering has COVID-19, they already have precautions set in place.

"We have a room specifically ready for them and we've been trained as best as we know how to take care of them. Even though we're gonna be a little bit more gowned up and taking those precautions to keep everyone healthy, you know we still want to make sure they have a good birthing experience."

So far there are no confirmed expecting mothers at her hospital with COVID-19, but they are still taking the necessary precautions to be prepared.

In addition, Rachel's family members sent her face masks to help keep her and her patients safe.

