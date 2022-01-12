Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District hosting virtual COVID-19 briefing

County and city officials will be addressing the recent surge in the pandemic, and discussing its local impact.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will host a joint news conference to brief the public on the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Judge Barbara Canales, Public Health Director Anette Rodriguez, and Dr. Christopher Bird will be speaking.

The event begins Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5:00 p.m.

You can view today’s news briefing using the City’s social media channels:

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

This is not a public gathering.

