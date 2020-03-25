SAN ANTONIO —





These are the facts:

There have been at least 1,027 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 13 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, according to Johns Hopkins University.

18 of those cases have been from the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio. Metro Health has reported 69 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 11 p.m. on March 24; 18 of them are "community-transmission" cases. Officials confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths as of 6:30 p.m. on March 24.

Many school districts in the San Antonio area have closed at least until April 24. Some may be out longer. Here's our list of school closings. And check our full list of free meals offered by some of the districts during the school closure.

Real-time updates:

Wednesday, March 25

11:35 a.m.

Boerne/Kendall County confirms third cases of coronavirus. Additional information about the most recent case is not available. The first two cases were travel-related.

11:30 a.m.

The first coronavirus case in Val Verde County has been confirmed by health officials, who say the patient flew into San Antonio International Airport.

County officials say the case is travel-related, and that the patient and their family drove straight to their home in Del Rio for self-quarantine. Officials have not yet disclosed if or when there was possible exposure at the airport, but they say they will give an update today.

11:25 a.m.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Comal County is up to seven.

11:00 a.m.

Karnes County reports its first case of coronavirus.

10:15 a.m.

Stocks are peeking higher in early morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as indexes look to lock in their first back-to-back gain since the market's brutal sell-off began last month on worries about the coronavirus outbreak.

9:25 a.m.

Texas has received a $16.2 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help communities provide meals for older adults.

7:00 a.m.

More school districts overnight and early this morning joined the list of districts extending the school closure until April 24. Click here for a full list.

5:45 a.m.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland. It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

12:45 a.m.

Congress has reached a deal for a $2 trillion coronavirus rescue deal. The stimulus would send checks directly to Americans, expand unemployment aid and assist small business, larger industries and hospitals.

Tuesday, March 24

6:40 p.m.

City officials confirm the second coronavirus-related death. The patient was a woman in her 40s who had been receiving treatment at University Hospital, where she ultimately passed away. She was pronounced dead on March 24.

5:00 p.m.

Hays County officials report two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing their community's total up to nine. One of the new patients lives in a residence with people connected to Carpenter Hill Elementary School, according to officials, but they don't believe the patient themselves was on campus before spring break.

4:30 p.m.

More San Antonio-area school districts have extended closures through April 24. Click here for our real-time updated list of closings.

4:10 p.m.

Twelve new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are reported by Metro Health officials, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Bexar County up to 69. Thirty-two of those are travel-related, and 18 are community-transmission.

4:00 p.m.

North East Independent School District and Northside Independent School District both announced they will extend their school closures through April 24, following the city issuing its "stay home, work safe" order on Monday.

3:00 p.m.

Bexar Appraisal District grants business owners a 30-day rendition extension. More information can be found here.

2:45 p.m.

Governor Abbott announces during a press conference that 715 cases have tested positive in Texas. 11 deaths have been reported in the state. A total of 11,000 Texans have been tested at this time.

2:20 p.m.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority will transition to a complete telecommuting workforce starting today at 5 p.m. through Friday, April 10, 2020.

1:19 p.m.

Comal County extends disaster declaration as a fifth positive case of coronavirus is confirmed. The patient is in their 50s, lives in New Braunfels and has self-quarantined. The case is travel-related, officials said.

10:15 a.m.

Top congressional and White House officials emerged from grueling negotiations at the Capitol over the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package saying they expected to reach a deal Tuesday.

9:00 a.m.

A coalition of restaurants nationwide wants to encourage people to order out on Tuesday, March 24. They’re calling it the #GreatAmericanTakeout.

8:00 a.m.

The Ecumenical Center in San Antonio started a new initiative - allowing people to call them for help who are feeling depressed, anxious or stressed. Click here for all the details and tips on starting up a new routine to get you through the stay at home period.

7:38 a.m.

The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers have decided that the Tokyo Games cannot go ahead as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

5:42 a.m.

UT Health San Antonio is working to support San Antonio’s medical and health care providers by collecting much-needed supplies of protective gear from the public.

5:36 a.m.

The Harlandale ISD School Board voted to allow all full-time employees to continue to get paid on days they are asked to stay home or work from home.

For previous updates, click here.

