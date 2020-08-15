Recap: COVID Task Force research, data dumps, partial reopenings of Nueces County beaches; Here's what happened Friday at City Hall.

The local Coronavirus Task Force said current cell phone data predicts an increase in transmission and cases in the future.

At Friday's weekly COVID-19 press conference at Corpus Christi City Hall, City Manager Peter Zanoni said on top of the 89 new cases Friday, the state reported 35 more cases from June 27 to August 11.

"We did receive another small data dump from the state, 35 additional cases," Zanoni said.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said as more labs began filling the need for COVID-19 testing, the state's system wasn't able to process the new lab reporting formats causing the data to be delayed.

"As technical teams worked to fix submission errors, a back log developed and only became evident when submission errors were resolved and the files were successfully processed," Rodriguez said.

A new system to help contact tracing called 'Texas Health Trace' has been developed. It has began processing all of the back logged reports. Now, all of those numbers are suddenly appearing as it catches up.

"You may also see edits to numbers as we work to make sure these lab reports are placed on the right dates," Rodriguez said.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said restricting beach access helped slow down COVID-19 in the area.

"I believe this beach order has served its purpose," Canales said. "It's reduced massive crowds at a critical time in our period."

Certain roads like access road 5 and Windward Drive will open on Monday, but south of Bob Hall Pier will remain closed to traffic because of Hurricane Hanna damage.

"COVID-19 ICU usage and fatalities should be declining," Dr. Chris Bird said. "They are declining and that's the good news."

The TAMUCC researchers said the bad news is that the Coastal Bend's transmission rate is between .09 and 1.1, which is an increase since last week.

Compared to other areas around the state, the Coastal Bend ranks second per capita with the highest numbers of COVID-19 and fourth highest in hospitalizations.

Bird said current cell phone data predicts an increase in transmission and cases in the future.