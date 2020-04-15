NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Recovered Patients

Nueces County: 8

San Patricio County: 1

Current Hospital Numbers in Nueces County

3 hospitalized

2 in critical condition

1 recovering

1 patient was transported to San Antonio last week for better treatment. 17 total patients have been in our hospitals, 13 have been released.

Breakdown of Patients in the Coastal Bend

Corpus Christi: 70

Port Aransas: 6

Rural Nueces County: 5

Robstown: 2 (1 is an inmate)

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

