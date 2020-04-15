NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Recovered Patients

  • Nueces County: 8
  • San Patricio County: 1

Current Hospital Numbers in Nueces County

  • 3 hospitalized
  • 2 in critical condition
  • 1 recovering

1 patient was transported to San Antonio last week for better treatment. 17 total patients have been in our hospitals, 13 have been released. 

Breakdown of Patients in the Coastal Bend

  • Corpus Christi: 70
  • Port Aransas: 6
  • Rural Nueces County: 5
  • Robstown: 2 (1 is an inmate)

