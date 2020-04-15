NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Recovered Patients
- Nueces County: 8
- San Patricio County: 1
Current Hospital Numbers in Nueces County
- 3 hospitalized
- 2 in critical condition
- 1 recovering
1 patient was transported to San Antonio last week for better treatment. 17 total patients have been in our hospitals, 13 have been released.
Breakdown of Patients in the Coastal Bend
- Corpus Christi: 70
- Port Aransas: 6
- Rural Nueces County: 5
- Robstown: 2 (1 is an inmate)
