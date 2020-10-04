CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We really don't know at this point how many people in the Coastal Bend have recovered from COVID-19, but one of them is a local legal investigator for flood trial lawyers in Corpus Christi. Robert Deleon spoke with 3News a few weeks ago when he was still running a high fever, but he has since tested negative for the virus.

This week, he was asked to donate his plasma to the Coastal Bend Blood Center, he said he felt it was the least he could do.

"This has been hard on us, it's been hard on the community," Deleon said.

Deleon says even though he did have a rough time personally, he knows he was comparatively lucky to have come out of this the way he did.

