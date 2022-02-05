Health District reducing testing center hours due to decreased demand

As the surge caused by the omicron variant tapers off, the City of Corpus Christi will be reducing testing center hours to better fit the city's demand.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District’s COVID-19 testing clinic at Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2606 Hospital Boulevard, will be Mondays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Since the demand for testing has significantly decreased and to extend our limited resources, we will be decreasing testing to 2 days a week beginning next week”, said City-County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

Just last month, the federal government announced every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four FREE at-home COVID-19 tests. Shipping is also FREE, and tests will arrive within 7 to 12 days.

You can order your FREE tests by visiting www.covidtests.gov or https://special.usps.com/testkits.

If you test POSITIVE for COVID-19 with an at-home test, please report your result to the Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District by going to www.cctexas.com and clicking on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.”

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com. You can also find updates on City social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

