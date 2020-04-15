CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are lots of things we can do to avoid getting the coronavirus. Things like frequent hand washing and avoiding other people, but one local doctor has come up with an interesting idea for minimizing the impact of the virus for those who do become infected.

Watching the crisis of COVID-19 unfold, we have to ask, why is it that some patients seem to recover relatively quickly while others become so ill? And how can we protect ourselves and our families from the complications?

"I believe the answer to both of these questions is viral load," Dr. Michael Mintz an otolaryngologist with 50 years of experience says. He says the reason some become so sick after becoming infected by COVID-19 is that they were exposed to a higher concentration of the virus.

"There's considerable scientific evidence that a higher concentration of the virus, or viral load that the patient is initially exposed to, will cause a patient to become more symptomatic," Dr. Mintz said. He has developed a solution that he and his family have been using to potentially lower the concentration of viral particles during the incubation period and lower the risk of illness.

"When I say reduce that risk, I don't mean reducing the chance of getting infected, I mean reduce how sick we get during the window of the illness," Dr. Mintz added.

The solution, which is recommended for people 18 and older, is made up of ethyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, and is applied to the nasal passages. The alcohol is what delivers a fatal punch to the COVID-19 virus.

"Its capsule can be disrupted by alcohol in concentrations above 60%"

While we should continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and the wearing of masks, Dr. Mintz says we need to take a more aggressive approach to protect ourselves. "What I am suggesting is to destroy the virus or some percentage of it while it's incubating in your nose," Dr. Mintz said.

The exact measurements for the anti-viral solution are as follows:

3 ounces ethyl alcohol (do not use isopropyl/rubbing alcohol), 60% or greater

1/2 teaspoon hydrogen peroxide

1/2 teaspoon liquid vegetable glycerin (available at a natural food store)

Mix these in a small spray bottle. When ready to apply, wash hands thoroughly, then spray a small amount of the solution onto the pinkie fingers and apply to the inside of each nostril. Don't use a cotton swab as this may absorb too much of the solution.

Dr. Mintz recommends applying this once a day.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: