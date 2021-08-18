Rapid infusion center in Robstown helps reduce COVID hospitalizations

The Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds is one of five sites in the state offering the treatment.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody treatment used to fight off the coronavirus before the virus gets worse.

The Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown is one of five sites in the state offering the rapid infusion center with the treatment. It's is a combination of two antibodies that can fight off the virus.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City-County Health District said the treatment can reduce hospitalizations in COVID-19 patients by up to 75%. However, it is not a substitute for the vaccine.

"Regeneron has been a good thing because when your symptoms are mild, if you can get the monoclonal infusion, then your body can start to fight off the infection," Dr. Onufrak said. "Most people are saying that they're starting to feel better within 24 to 48 hours and it helps to keep them out of the hospital."

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

You must be 12 years or older weighing at least 88 pounds and fall into one or more high risk groups to qualify for the treatment.