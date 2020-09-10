Experimental COVID-19 drugs Trump used being offered in clinical trials in Austin

Physicians with Central Texas Clinical Research are looking for volunteers who currently have COVID-19 and those who don't.

AUSTIN, Texas — Clinical trials are underway in Austin with a few of the experimental drugs President Donald Trump received while at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Dr. Cynthia Brinson, the medical director for Central Texas Clinical Research, said if you are someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 she could use your help.

"If someone thinks they have COVID they can give us a call. We will swab you, and if you do you would be offered Remedisvir, which is the other medication that Trump took, and we have Eli Lilly antibodies," said Dr. Brinson.

The second trial lasts for a year. It's a preventative treatment made by the company Regeneron that is thought to boost the body's immune response to COVID-19.

"You get an injection every month, so you would be covered through this winter season," said Dr. Brinson.

Local realtor John Doucette has volunteered for the Regeneron injections. He doesn't have COVID-19 and said he wants to keep it that way.

"I wanted to help out. I wanted to be a part of it, and also I felt like the potential protection from the virus was also a factor. I'm more afraid of the virus than I am of doing a clinical trial," said Doucette.

Working in real estate, a booming business in Austin right now, he feels safer interacting with potential buyers.

"Contractors are around even when we're walking in these new homes, so we're interacting with people all the time," said Doucette.

If you would like to be a part of the clinical trial, you can contact Central Texas Clinical Research here or call 512-480-9660.