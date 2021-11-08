Nueces County to serve as one of the first of five State of Texas infusion center locations

Patients who are eligible for the therapy are those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not yet developed severe symptoms.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In order to help try and slow the influx of COVID-19 patients our local hospitals are seeing, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced the opening of a rapid infusion center.

The goal of that center is to help treat "at risk" folks who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and in turn keep them out of the hospital.

"There are people who are sick now," said Judge Barbara Canales during a press conference Tuesday. "There are people who need help now."

That help is happening in the form of infusion treatment. It works by administering a drug called Regeneron by injection or intravenous infusion.

If received early enough, the monoclonal antibodies help your body get a jump on the virus.

"We're trying to tackle these vulnerable," said Canales. "We think would be highly likely to experience severe symptoms."

Right now, folks are receiving the treatment in the parking lot of the old Christus Spohn Memorial hospital inside of tents, but according to Canales, it's just a bridge until a larger location is established at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Canales said Nueces County is one of five approved designated rapid infusion centers to be provided by the state.

Patients who are eligible for the therapy are those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not yet developed severe symptoms.

You must also weigh at least 88 pounds and fall into one or more high risk groups.

Are age 65 or older

Have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or greater

Have chronic kidney disease

Have diabetes

Have a condition that disrupts or suppresses the immune system, such as HIV or leukemia

Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatments (after a transplant, for example)

Are age 55 or older AND with at least one of the following: cardiovascular disease, hypertension or COPD/another chronic respiratory disease

Talk to your doctor if you're not sure whether you qualify.

Canales said while this form of treatment has already been happening in the Coastal Bend, the fairgrounds will be able to provide more room to accommodate an even greater number of patients as cases continue to rise.

"Where we can bring 30 beds into exhibit hall A," said Canales.

It's slated to open on Friday, August 13.

No walk in patients will be allowed and you will need a doctor's referral.