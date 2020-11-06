CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services will be sending an additional case of remdesivir to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

Experts said it helps to speed up the recovery time for COVID-19 patients.

So far, 125 cases of the drug have been distributed across the state. That's enough for about 500 patients.

The medical staff at Spohn Shoreline will be able to determine how the drug will be used.

