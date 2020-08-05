CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has been able to test more people nearly every day and soon, those numbers should increase dramatically.

A new testing system is about to go online at Christus Spohn in Corpus Christ. We're told the machine can produce test results within minutes.

"It's a game changer," Dr. Osbert Blow with Christus Spohn said.

Introducing Cepheid Genexpert Infinity 48 - a state-of-the-art diagnostic system that will increase the efficiency of COVID-19 patient testing.

"It enables us to go from being able to do 42 tests in a 24 hour period, to 1,000 tests in a 24 hour period," Dr. Blow said.

Each patient sample is self contained in a cartridge. Samples can be continuously loaded as they are collected.

"The robotic arm will then move to the test kit or cartridge, take it to the open module, open the bay up, and insert the test," Dr. Blow added.

These features will increase the scope and accessibility of testing here in Nueces County, and hopefully help us to flatten the curve.

Local city-county leaders had some positive remarks on this new machine.

"We're going to win, I can't say exactly when, but we're going to win," Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said.

"This community, this hospital, this county, will make a difference, we will fight for you, we will take care of you, and God willing, we will heal you," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

