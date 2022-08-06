At-home COVID test results should be reported as cases rise, health officials say

So far, this week, there have already been more than 200 new cases reported here. Health officials said that the symptoms are more subtle than before.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to COVID-19, we are in a much better position than we were two years ago. Vaccines are widely available and there is now antiviral treatment for those who are suffering from the symptoms of COVID-19.

But, whether we want to hear about it or not, the virus is still here, and we still need to take precautions to keep ourselves and others safe, health officials said.

One way to help protect the community from the virus is by reporting positive at-home test results. It is important that the health district knows how prevalent the virus is in the community.

To submit at-home test results online, visit the city’s website at www.cctexas.com, then click on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.” The public can also call the Health District at 361-826-7200, and staff will collect the information over the phone and submit test results into their database.

“What they’re thinking is that it’s BA.4 and BA.5. So that’s the new Omicron surge that is going on," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, Interim Assistant Health Director, for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

Here in Nueces County, there have been nearly 750 new cases in just the last two weeks.

So far, this week, there have already been more than 200 new cases reported here. Onufrak said that the symptoms are more subtle than before

“With this strain, it’s usually your upper respiratory symptoms, so your cough, cold and sore throat," Onufrak said. "You know, a lot of people say that they didn’t really realize that they had it because it just felt like allergies.”

The Health Department stresses that residents get vaccinated and boosted – especially if they haven’t had a booster shot in the last six months.

