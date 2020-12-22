'Too little, too late' | U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett says struggling Americans should get more relief

Unlike in April when qualifying Americans received a $1,200 stimulus check, they'll receive a one-time payment of up to $600 this time around.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday night, U.S. lawmakers passed a relief bill aimed at helping Americans struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But unlike in April when qualifying Americans received a $1,200 stimulus check, they'll receive a one-time payment of up to $600 this time around. Those receiving unemployment benefits will get an additional $300 a week.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat whose district serves parts of Austin, says this new relief bill isn't enough.

"I'm sure that, you know, another $600 per family member will help many families get by the unemployment compensation for those who lost their job through no fault of their own," he said. "But having said that, there's so much more that's out there that needs to be done."

He cited long lines at food distribution events, including ones held by the Central Texas Food Bank, and some of the calls his office has received as more proof that there are many Americans, especially Texans, struggling.

"We know before this pandemic came along, a significant portion of Americans said they couldn't meet a $500 emergency expense. And, now, they've had much worse than that," Doggett said. "That's why I feel this bill is really just too little, too late."

In addition to the stimulus payments and additional unemployment benefits, the bill also offers live music venues some much-needed financial relief. But Doggett hopes lawmakers will work with the new administration for more.

"I share and feel for the pain that [my constituents] are experiencing like never before. I just want to tell them that there is some help on the way, that there is hope with a new administration," he said.

Now that the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate have passed the bill, it will head to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.