Texas GOP votes to move forward with in-person convention in Houston

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans will move forward with an in-person convention later this month in Houston.
The State Republican Executive Committee voted 40-20 in favor of keeping plans for the event at the George R. Brown Convention Center, despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases around Texas.
They will, however, have several safety measures in place.
“After extensive debate Thursday evening, the State Republican Executive Committee reinforced its support for proceeding with our State Convention in person in Houston,” said RPT Chairman James Dickey said in a release.
Convention organizers say the following will be in place for safety.
- Thermal scanners at entryways and expanded seating will be in place for social distancing.
- Meeting areas will be deep-cleaned thoroughly after every gathering
- Hand sanitizer stations will be found throughout the convention center
- Masks, donated by sponsors, will be readily available for delegates
The convention runs July 13 to July 18.
