Coronavirus cases could hit over 500 a day by July 5 for Nueces County, according to Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Models developed by researchers with Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force estimate that new cases could hit over 500 a day by July 5.

Nueces County is now the highest growth area for new coronavirus cases of any metropolitan county in Texas. Researchers say Nueces has more than two times as many cases per capita as San Antonio. Nueces is also increasing more than almost any other city in Texas.

Dr. Chris Bird with the task force said that rural areas are also experiencing high levels of positive cases of COVID-19.

“You can’t hide from COVID in the lesser-populated areas of the Coastal Bend,” Dr. Bird said.

Wearing a mask is now mandatory statewide. Everyone must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public places. The transmission rate also continues to grow.

