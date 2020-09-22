Resources available for bar owners wanting to reclassify as restaurants

Under Governor Abbott's latest executive order bars must stay closed, while restaurants are allowed to open at 75% capacity.

ODESSA, Texas — September 22 was a big day for businesses including restaurants across Texas, as under the Governor's latest executive orders a majority are able to resume 75% of their capacity.

Though once again, bars seemed to be left behind.

Per the Governor's order, bars are ordered to stay closed at any capacity, unless they decide to reclassify as a restaurant.

For businesses wanting to do that, easier access to resources is now available.

For starters the application to reclassify as a restaurant and the requirement needed to do so can now be accessed in one easy to manage tab on the TABC website. You can find a link to that page here.

Locally, bar owners who need to source some food should consider reaching out to the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

"We have all types of restaurants and restaurants that could partner up with a bar and help them make food available for their customers, and that way its a win win for everyone," said Renee Earls, the President of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.