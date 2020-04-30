HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of retailers that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.
Macy's
Available In-Store Shopping, Curbside Delivery and In-Store Pick-up:
- Macy’s San Jacinto
- Macy’s Post Oak
- Macy’s Memorial City
- Macy’s Houston Galleria
- Macy’s First Colony
- Macy’s Willowbrook
- Macy’s Woodlands
- Macy’s Baybrook
- Macy’s Deerbrook
- Macy’s Almeda
- Macy’s Pearland
Available In-Store Shopping:
- Macy’s San Jacinto Furniture Clearance
Macy’s says they've implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures that include:
- Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces
- Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues
- Installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.
- Employees asked to wear face coverings
- Doing daily employee wellness checks
Macy's is also still doing curb-side pickup
Allied Produce
2540 Airline Dr., Houston 77009
713-864-2683
- Employees required to wear face coverings
- Customers asked to wear face coverings
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
Amazing Cake Supplies
5611 Bellaire Blvd. Suite 106, Houston 77081
713-665-8899
- Employees will wear face coverings
- Customers asked to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing in place inside business
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in their vehicles
- They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases
- Only five customers in store at a time
- No returns available
- Offering curbside service
Antique Gallery of Houston
21127 Spring Towne Dr Spring, TX 77388
281-350-4557
- Employees wear face covering
- Customers to wear face coverings
- Social distancing put in place
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Online/phone ordering
Blooms From the Heart Flower Shop
9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 106
Cyrpress, TX 77433
281-861-4784
- Employees will wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing in place inside business
- Customers can wait in their vehicles
- They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases
- Online ordering available
Break Free Escape Room
803 E NASA Parkway, Suite 150, Webster, 77598
281-201-3556
- Employees will wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customer can wait in vehicle
- No longer mixing groups and only allow private bookings now
- Not allowing more than 10 people in a room.
Corral Western Wear
2605 1st Street, Rosenbert, TX 77471
281-341-0900
- Social distancing in store
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicle
- Online/phone ordering
DataVox
6650 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S., Houston 77072
713-881-5300
- Employees required to wear face coverings
- Customers asked to wear face coverings
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Social distancing in store
DermaTouch RN
13725 Falba Rd Houston 77070
281-895-9090
- Installed plexiglass barriers at check-out/check-in stations
- Employees screened daily with CDC questionnaire and temperature taken
- Clients provided masks if they are unmasked
- Clients can wait in their cars for appointments or in our waiting areas spaced to comply with Social Distancing measures
- Hand Sanitizer provided all patients
- Common areas cleaned hourly
Direct Vinyl Supply
11911 Jones Rd #5 Houston 77070
832-869-4767
- Employees wear face covering
- Customers to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illness
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Online/phone ordering
Discover Dental
1111 Studewood St. Suite C, Houston 77008
713-997-9390
- Social distancing in business
- AdvancedSanitizingProcedures
- Employees required to wear face covering
- Employees screened for illnesses
Dream Dinners Missouri City
5418 Highway 6, Ste. 216
Missouri City, TX 77459
281-499-1800
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Online/phone ordering
Dream Dinners is a meal prep store, fully stocked and has remained open. Guests take home COMPLETE meal kits that can be frozen and easily cooked when needed. Find information at www.dreamdinners.com/missouricity or by calling or texting 281-499-1800.
F45 Training Arts District Houston
1302 Houston Ave., Houston 77007
713-331-5545
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Small classes
- Organized entry and exit Gloves and wipes provided
- Email or call with questions.
JD Metals
11502 Tanner Rd, Houston 77041
832-467-3199
- Employees wear face coverings
- Social distancing in store
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Will inform public about possible COVID exposure/cases
- Customers asked to wait in vehicles while we unload them.
- Ask customers to stay 6 feet away from employees when possible.
- Cashiers office separates the cashier from the customer with glass.
- Only one person at a time allowed in the cashier's office while being paid.
- Hand sanitizer available for customers
Lovejoy's Antiques and Collectible
2100 Yale Street, Houston 77008
713-802-1132
- Only 10 customers at a time
- Must social distance
- Sanitizer at the door
Loving Care Pet Sitting
713-213-6627
- Uses their own leashes and maintains social distancing protocols.
- Wears facial covering when working in homes and when walking dogs
- Wears nitrile gloves when inside homes
- Adheres to CDC hand washing guidelines.
- Carries Clorox Wipes and Lysol Spray in vehicle
- Wipe down the inside every morning and evening.
Meador Staffing Services
722A Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504
713-941-0616
- Employees wear face coverings
- Social distancing in store
- Employees screened for illnesses
- Advanced sanitation processes in place
- Customers can wait in vehicles
- Online/phone ordering
- Will inform customers about possible COVID cases/exposure
Phoenix Organizing And Design Services
7710 Cherry Park Drive
(832) 819-8351
- Employees wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illness
- Virtual Consultation Available
- Work requires MINIMAL CONTACT.
R & S Water Service
Missouri City, Texas
281-416-9353
- Employees wear face covering
- Customers to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing put in place
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Online/phone ordering
Spring Branch Medical Supply
713-465-2200
- Employees wear face coverings
- Social distancing put in place
- Online/Phone ordering
Stoneside Blinds and Shades
5847 San Felipe, STE 1700, Houston 77057
- Employees required to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
Styles Jewelers
6536 Woodway Dr, Houston 77057
- All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized following each clients visit.
- In addition, business will continue to regularly clean and sanitized high touchpoint areas, including door handles, chairs, counter tops, restrooms, handrails, etc.
- Maintain 25 percent occupancy
- Social distancing measures are in place
Suit Supply
2601 Westheimer Rd. Houston 77098
713-999 9050
- Employees wear face covering
- Customers to wear face coverings
- Social distancing put in place
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicle
- Online/phone ordering
The Book Attic
310 E. Main Street, Tomball 77375
281-255-6050
- Social distancing put in place
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in vehicle
- All incoming books cleaned
The Hope Chest Resale Market - Benefiting Cy-Hope
12015 Barker Cypress
281-758-1003
- Employees will wear face coverings
- Customers asked to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing in place inside business
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in their vehicles
- They will inform customers about COVID exposure/cases
Third Coast Plastics
11020 Katy Freeway Suite 209
832-649-7622
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing put in place
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Online.phone ordering
- They can bring load your order in your car.
- Helping other business by making sneeze guards, desk shields and cashier shields.
Who Made the Cake!
1811 S. Shepherd Dr. 77019
713-528-4719
- Employees will wear face coverings
- Customers asked to wear face coverings
- Employees monitored for illnesses
- Social distancing in place inside business
- Advanced sanitizing procedures
- Customers can wait in their vehicles
- Online/phone ordering
- Limited consultations (no more back to back appts) so complete sanitizing can be done in between and no other customers allowed in the shop.
No walk in customers. Limited # of clients in consultations with sneeze guards in place.
Is your retail store open for business? Let us know what you're doing to keep everyone safe and we'll include it on this page.