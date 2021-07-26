Retired Dallas firefighter and daughter-in-law die of COVID-19 hours apart

Retired Lt. Randy Luper and his daughter-in-law Vanessa Luper died of COVID-19 after the family tested positive. Money is being raised to help with the funerals.

DALLAS — The Luper family is mourning the loss of two loved ones who died from COVID-19 within hours of each other.

Retired Dallas firefighter Lt. Randy Luper passed away at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine.

Six hours later, around 10 p.m., his daughter-in-law Vanessa Luper passed away four doors down on the same floor of the hospital.

Both of them were hospitalized on July 11.

Six members of the family tested positive more than two weeks ago, according to David Lindsey with the Dallas Fire Fighters Association. Lindsey was a former colleague of Lt. Luper.

Lt. Luper came from generations of firefighters. His father was a battalion chief with Dallas Fire-Rescue, and his son is currently with the department.

The Dallas Fire Fighters Association - Local 58 and the Lt. Todd Wesley Krodle Memorial Foundation are raising money to help the Luper family with ongoing medical expenses and funeral costs. Each organization pledged to match $3,000 in donations.