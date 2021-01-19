Rockport couple struggles to get COVID-19 vaccine, shares experience

David Murrah and his wife left their home at 4:30 in the morning on Friday hoping to make it to Robstown in time to get vaccinated.

ROCKPORT, Texas — While several thousand Coastal Bend residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine there are lots of qualified folks in areas surrounding Nueces County where getting access to the vaccines is not easy.

David Murrah and his wife both fall under the 1b category. On Friday they left their home in Rockport early hoping to make it to Robstown in time to get vaccinated. When they arrived, there were already hundreds of vehicles in front of them.

“We were going to have to wait there four hours or more we were a mile from the nearest porta potty and nature calls and my wife has a bad knee and it's pitch dark, it's an impossible situation for us,” said Murrah.

He says it's difficult for folks who live an hour or more away and sitting in their vehicle for hours makes the process a lot more difficult. But right now, this is the only option they have and he said he's tried to find other providers for the vaccine but so far he and his wife have had no luck.

