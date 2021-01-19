Rockport Mayor says the city is working to give residents better access to COVID-19 vaccines

Residents from smaller counties in the Coastal Bend like Aransas County are having to drive an hour or more to try and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Many residents across the Coastal Bend are still hoping to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine once more doses become available.

Residents from smaller counties in the Coastal Bend like Aransas County are having to drive an hour or more to come to the mega distribution hub in Robstown.

Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios says they have been working to give their residents better access to the vaccines.

So far, Aransas County has only received a few hundred doses and the mayor says the problem is not that they are not prepared to administer the vaccine to residents. He says the problem is getting access to the vaccines.

"Working with the state we've found out that Texas at this point has given more vaccines than any other state in the country,” said Mayor Rios. “So, we're well organized we have a plan it's just a matter of getting the supply is where the holdup is.”

Right now, there are four centers in the area that are designated to the get the vaccines. If you are a resident of Rockport and Aransas County you can visit the city of Rockport website to get the latest updates.

