Police Chief, officers test positive for the coronavirus in Rockport

Officers from the Aransas County Sheriff's Office and DPS troopers are standing by to help with staffing, should the need arise.

Three Rockport police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Police Chief Greg Stevens.

According to a statement from the City of Rockport, three other officers are waiting for test results along with two civilians. Two more officers are also scheduled to be tested.

