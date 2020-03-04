LIVE OAK, Texas — A picture showing a group of nurses praying together is making the rounds on social media.

Andrea Campos, an emergency room nurse at Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, sent the picture to KENS 5 and CBS News Anchor Norah O'Donnell reposted it on her Instagram account. Campos is in the nurse with the blonde hair in the back right of the picture.

Before each shift, Campos leads the nurses in a group prayer.

Courtney Ibarra, the nurse who took the picture, said she is especially thankful for her coworkers' dedication during this tough time while they work through the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm proud to work for this hospital and this team of healthcare workers - including housekeepers, and dietary because of the people," Ibarra said. "Their generosity towards each other and everyone else's love and compassion towards the patients and community to help keep everyone safe, including myself being 17 weeks pregnant with twins."

Ibarra added she doesn't expect special privileges from those around her, but she feels grateful about the way she is treated. She has worked at the hospital for five years.

"Everyone cares about me and the babies as much as they do the patients that walk through that door," she told us. "I'm thankful and grateful to work for a team of wonderful people that put their lives as risk so others can go home... COVID will not win this hospital nor San Antonio on our watch."