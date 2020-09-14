Coronavirus Tracker: For first time since July, no new deaths reported in Bexar Co.; cases surpass 50,000

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 101 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number for the county to 50,016. The county death toll, meanwhile, stood pat at 1,016 after no new fatalities were reported.

: 101 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number for the county to 50,016. The county death toll, meanwhile, stood pat at 1,016 after no new fatalities were reported. Comal County : The county reported 63 additional cases on Monday, although only 27 are new. Another 36 belong to local residents who tested earlier in the summer but have since recovered. No additional deaths were reported. There have been a total of 3,203 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,545 confirmed cases – while 114 county residents have died. County officials say there are 332 active coronavirus cases, and 2,757 residents are considered recovered.

: The county reported 63 additional cases on Monday, although only 27 are new. Another 36 belong to local residents who tested earlier in the summer but have since recovered. No additional deaths were reported. There have been a total of 3,203 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,545 confirmed cases – while 114 county residents have died. County officials say there are 332 active coronavirus cases, and 2,757 residents are considered recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 58 new cases in the county and one additional virus-related death. As of Monday, there are a total of 5,656 lab-confirmed cases in the county (1,930 of which are active) while the death toll stands at 52. 3,674 residents have recovered from the virus.

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported a slight uptick of 101 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, raising the total to 50,016. Meanwhile, for the first time since late July, no new virus-related fatalities were reported. In all, 1,016 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

The number of those hospitalized in the county rose ever so slightly, with two more residents recieving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms than were being treated Sunday. In all, 248 are hospitalized on Sunday, while 51 are using ventilators and 105 are being treated in intensive care.

Nirenberg said the city remains in the "high end of the safe risk level," meaning that while virus indicators continue to trend in the positive direction, the community must still remain vigilant and continue practicing social distancing wherever possible and mask-wearing when it's not.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported an additional 2,595 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 663,445. Another 1,400+ are from a backlog in Bexar and Dallas counties; more information can be found at the top of this page.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 21 additional coronavirus-related fatalities, raising Texas's death toll to 14,211. The number of hospitalizations on Monday rose by six, to 3,325.

As the school year begins to get underway for local districts, we are also keeping track of the most important updates for each, including links to dashboards created to track coronavirus cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

