AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that San Antonio was in the process of opening the state's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility.

The announcement comes hours after San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency after confirming the first case of coronavirus in San Antonio.

According to a statement from the governor's office, the drive-thru facility "will serve first responders, healthcare workers, operators of critical infrastructure and key resources, and certain high-risk patients. Other major cities are working to implement drive-through testing sites that will be run and managed at the local level."

During Friday's news conference, Abbott declared that the new coronavirus is a statewide public health disaster.

Texas currently has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19. About 220 Texans have been tested for the virus, and 75 are currently being tested.

Austin Public Health (APH) announced early Friday that two people in Travis County have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. Hours later, San Antonio confirmed its first COVID-19 case outside of the JBSA-Lackland quarantine. In North Texas, 13 people so far have been infected with the virus.

