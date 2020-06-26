San Patricio County Emergency Management announces Sinton COVID-19 testing site has reached capacity

San Patricio County Emergency Management took to their Facebook page to make the announcement on the morning of Friday, June 26.



According to officials, those who are currently on site will be tested today, as they are on a first-come-first-serve basis.



San Patricio County Emergency Management officials say the testing site in Portland will open at 9 a.m. tomorrow. The testing site will be held at the Portland Community Center, located at 2000 Billy G Webb Drive in Portland, Texas.