Dr. Is In: Scientists confirm new COVID variant

We spoke with Dr. Salim Surani about the new 'Deltacron' and what it could mean for public health.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Word is in: scientists have confirmed a new strain of COVID that shows traits of both the Delta and Omicron variants. So yes, we actually have 'Deltacron'.

We asked Dr. Surani, when you look at Deltacron, what do you pay attention to?

"We started talking about Deltacron sometime in the beginning of January," Surani said. "It was first reported in Cypress, and when it came out in Cypress a lot of the labs were thinking it's just a lab contaminant. Where you see features of both the Delta virus and the Omicron virus and they mate together, had a love affair and had a baby. But now as things are coming out, more and more labs are reporting the same thing."

"Why this is important, why this is of concern, we know that Delta variant was very lethal while Omicron was very transmissible. So if the virus can find a way to have a mutation which is very lethal and very transmissible that can be a big concern."

But, Dr. Surani confirmed that cases in Europe are not seeing the same lethality as the Delta variant.

"Omicron was a blessing in disguise," he explained, "It was very transmissible, less lethal, infected a lot of people, and helped us to get to herd immunity in combination with vaccination."

Dr. Surani shares the good news, reports indicate that vaccination still helps prevent severe illness even with this new variant.

