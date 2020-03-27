SEATTLE — A community and restaurant icon in Seattle has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Liz Mar, 72, was co-owner of the popular Hawaiian restaurant, Kona Kitchen. Her husband, Robert Mar, age 78, also has COVID-19 and is struggling in acute care at Northwest Hospital, according to their daughter Angie Okumoto.

“It’s a nightmare I can’t seem to wake up from,” Okumoto said. “I’m just stunned. When she went into the hospital I thought 'I’m sure she’ll make it.' It’s all the more stunning and heartbreaking. And now my dad is in the hospital fighting for his life, too.”

Kona Kitchen, a popular Hawaiian restaurant has a loyal following with many referring to Mar as Auntie Liz or Grandma Liz.

“It was so much fun to walk into the kitchen when she was there. It was a joy. This is just shocking,” said longtime family friend and restaurant patron Charlene Lee. “It’s a very family-oriented restaurant. Liz fit in perfectly because she was so welcoming. She pitched in everywhere she was needed and never complained.”

Mar started the Seattle Kona Kitchen location 18 years ago alongside her daughter Angie and son-in-law Yuji Okumoto. Mar was “very healthy” and working full time at the two restaurants until showing signs of the virus on March 8.

She was hospitalized two days later and died on Wednesday, March 25. Robert, her husband, began exhibiting symptoms on March 19 and was hospitalized three days later.

Since the family announced the passing of their matriarch on Thursday via Facebook, customers and friends took to social media to show their support and love. The story has generated nearly hundreds of comments and shares.

“This is heartbreaking. Liz was a special part of the Kona Kitchen family. Angie and Yuji, we are so sorry for your loss. Our sincere condolences go out to you and your family,” wrote Mariko Kakiuchi on Facebook.

“I’m so sad to hear this. I have been going to Kona Kitchen for probably over 12 years now. She was everyone’s grandma. She was truly part of the spirit that made the restaurant feel like a family dinner,” wrote patron Charles Justin Basco in response to the family’s Facebook post.

Angie Okumoto, their daughter, said the disease quickly put her parent’s lives in peril. She said the progression was “bizarre.” In the first week, there were minor symptoms like a little cough, but by week two their health plummeted.

“The way the diseases progressed (for my parents) – you think that they are on the mend, and they’re getting healthy and before you know it they get very sick, very quickly, and you have no time. You feel robbed – robbed of the time with them," she said.

