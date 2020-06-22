CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Independent School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19.



According to a post by the district, they were notified late-yesterday afternoon about the positive test.



The district staff began to notify those who may have come into contact with the employee on the district's property.



This is the second positive diagnosis among the CCISD staff, but after an employee tested positive in March, they have since recovered.







