Several factors are leading to low coronavirus numbers in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The coronavirus numbers in Nueces County have gone down dramatically in recent days, but does it mean we've turned the corner on the virus?

The answer may depend on who you ask. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said more people are wearing masks locally, and following the other safety guidelines. Plus, she said the ongoing vaccinations are having a major impact.

"We just came off of one winter week where no one tested," Canales said. "No one went anywhere, so it looks slow before the winter storm, so it's not just that the winter storm has affected, but again, we always judge our data after seeing several weeks of it to look for trends. So ,it certainly looks optimistic and will watch the data to see how the trends materialize."

Canales said she's gratified to see that more than 8,000 people got their first dose vaccinations out at the fairgrounds over the past two days. The health district received 5,000 second dose vaccines today which means those folks needing to get their second shot will soon be getting it.

