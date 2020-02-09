Sinton ISD Athletic Director confirms one student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19

As a result, Tuesday's volleyball match against Tuloso-Midway was canceled.

SINTON, Texas — An official with the Sinton ISD has confirmed that a student athlete on the Sinton High School volleyball team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parents and families of both the SHS volleyball and football teams have been notified.

According to Sinton ISD Athletic Director Coach Michael Troutman, tonight's match against Tuloso-Midway High School was immediately canceled as a result.

Players on the one team will be in quarantine until coaches further investigate who all the athlete was in close contact with. At this time, one coach is being isolated and in self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

"The safety of our staff, the safety of our kids is our top priority and we're going to do what's right. We're always going to keep that in mind with every decision that we make," Troutman said to 3News

The student athlete who tested positive will remain in quarantine for at least 10 days. They will not be allowed to return to practice until they have met criteria laid out by the UIL, which includes: