Sinton ISD will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing for students starting Tuesday, January 5.

The test will be for students with symptoms and only from 3:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An appointment will be needed in order to receive the rapid test.

