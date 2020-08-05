NUECES COUNTY, Texas —

Good news, 73 people have recovered from the Coronavirus in Nueces County. Unfortunately, three people have died, including a travel nurse who was working in Nevada at the time of his death.

"In the past 24 hours, we have picked up six additional positives, which is a pretty significant number," Corpus Christi City Manager, Peter Zanoni said.

"If we looked at our graph in the seven day period compared to last weeks, it's a much different picture."

Zanoni said the significant increase of people testing positive for COVID-19 lately may be because there are more tests available. More than 3,700 tests in total have been administered in Nueces County to date. Most of those cases are patients from Corpus Christi.

Breakdown of the numbers:

Corpus Christi: 105

Robstown: 2

Port Aransas: 7

Rural Nueces County: 7

Agua Dulce: 1

Bishop: 1

Out of all of the people who have tested positive, 33 had to be hospitalized. Seven people remain in the hospital and three in ICU.

Of the 123 people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County, six of them are under the age of 0 - 19.

The age group with the most amount of cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County are people between the ages of 30 - 39; there are 26 in that age group.

Right now, there is only one person between the ages of 80 - 89 that has tested positive.

"It's also good to communicate with your friends and others across the community," Zanoni added.

"The more we communicate these important facts to the community, the better informed we are and the better we can manage the situation."

