Southside testing site offers PCR COVID-19 tests without the long wait

While many have been waiting hours for a rapid test in Corpus Christi, one location is giving free saliva testing with little wait time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID-19 cases rising, many people are experiencing extremely long lines for rapid testing; but if you don’t want to wait a long time in line, you can make a sacrifice when it comes to how long it takes to get your results.

Drive-up PCR testing is available at the corner of Saratoga Boulevard and Everhart Road, in front of the former School of Science & Technology.

Other locations that provide testing around town predominantly offer rapid tests, and have had extremely long wait times over the last few days.

“We don’t really recommend rapid results," Site Coordinator Ty Gayhart said. "Yes, it is pretty accurate, it’s a 70% accurate rate. We do recommend a PCR test, which is a 93-94% accuracy rate. That’s nasal and saliva. What we do here is saliva."

Gayhart said that the site normally runs low on supplies around 5 p.m. If you need a test, it’s best to try to make it to the site before then.

PCR testing results come in after three days. The best way to prevent spreading COVID-19 is washing your hands, maintaining six feet of distance and masking up.

