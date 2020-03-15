BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has announced a lockdown of its 46 million people, France has closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and more borders are snapping shut as governments take increasingly sweeping measures to reduce contact between people and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. is expanding its ban on travel from Europe, adding Britain and Ireland to the proscribed list.

China — where the virus first emerged late last year — continues to ease its lockdown measures.

