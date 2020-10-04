NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Today, the Nueces County hospital district agreed to begin the process of creating a coronavirus patient care unit at the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital.

"The hospital district is very courageous and has made a very good, and strong, and bold move today, and now they are going to have phase two," County Judge Canales said. "I believe they called for a workshop and that workshop will begin the very difficult process of making some of those detailed arrangements."

Judge Canales says officials still have to meet with engineers, contractors and architects. The City will be helping out with things like inspections.

We are told the unit will serve coronavirus patients not just in Corpus Christi, but in the entire Coastal Bend region.

