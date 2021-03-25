Did spring break impact the daily number of COVID cases in the Coastal Bend? COVID task force says it's still unclear

Dr. Chris Bird with the local COVID-19 task force says we may not see an impact just yet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring break has wrapped up in the Coastal Bend and we did see some crowds, one of those common spring break places being the beach. So, how did this impact us when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases?

This spring break wasn't as packed as years past, but there were plenty of crowds from Port Aransas to North Padre. Dr. Chris Bird with the local COVID task force says we may not see an impact just yet.

“There’s gonna be a delay between any kind of spring break driven transmission of COVID and when we start to see it, that delay could be up to 10 days or so, “said Dr. Bird.

Dr. Bird says the good thing is that we are maintaining a low number of new daily cases. A hopeful trend he says is a positive thing, but still well-worth continuing to keep a close eye on.

“At least we’re not certain right now that things are gonna go up again," said Dr. Bird. "We’re low compared to where we were, we’re not increasing and we could be lower than we are."

