HOUSTON — Starbucks is expanding its services Monday to customers in the United State and Canada at select locations and with strict adherence to CDC guidelines, the company said.

The popular coffee chain has been serving up its latte, frappuccinos and cold brews via drive-thru; but starting Monday, some locations will be able to do grab-and-go orders.

Starbucks said grab-and-go orders will be allowed at shops where social distancing is possible and only a limited amount of customers will be allowed inside at a time. These customers will be able to go inside the Starbucks and place their orders, but seating areas will be closed. Social distancing markers will also be placed throughout the store.

Starbucks

In some U.S. cities, customers will be able to use Starbucks Delivers to have their drinks and beverages brought to them through Uber Eats. You can find out if delivery will be available in your market by visiting delivery.starbucks.com.

The coffeemakers still encourages customers to pre-order and pay ahead of time using the Starbucks app, no matter what service you choose.

Throughout the pandemic, select grocery locations and cafes near hospitals and other first responder areas have remained opened. Starbucks said these cafes will continue to do so.

