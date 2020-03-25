WASHINGTON — Starbucks is now offering free coffee nationwide to first responders and frontline workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said from now until May 3, any customer who identifies themselves as a first responder or worker supporting the healthcare system will receive a free tall brewed coffee. Those who are eligible include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

The free coffee offer is eligible at participating Starbucks locations around the U.S.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Starbucks has temporarily closed access to its stores across the U.S. and reduced services to drive-thru and delivery only.

The company said its Starbucks Foundation will also be donating $500,000 to organizations delivering care packages and needed medical items, including personal protective equipment.

Starbucks said it will pay its workers for the next 30 days, whether they come to work or stay home.