State program helping to put COVID-19 test kits in the hands of rural school districts

BENAVIDES, Texas — Many kids across the state returned to school campuses this week after Thanksgiving break, and there has been some concern about what kind of COVID-19 numbers we might be seeing in schools in the coming days and weeks.

To get ahead of this, the State has launched a program to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to students and school staff members as they continue to navigate this difficult school year.

"It works out very well for us," said Dr. Marisa Chapa, Superintendent fo the Benavides Independent School District. "I'm very grateful for these testing kits."

Chapa said her district has already held two testing sessions using supplies provided through the Texas K-12 School System COVID Rapid Testing Project. The program was launched at the end of October.

So far, 496 schools have registered and almost a million test kits have been distributed.

The program -- jointly run by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services -- also provides training for teachers and other community members who will be administering the tests. Chapa said the program is especially welcome in small towns like hers.

"With the lack of clinics in this rural area, it's nice for parents to say, 'I really want my kid tested, he's not feeling well today, ok?'" Chapa said.

Benavides ISD plans to hold another testing event later this week and will continue to receive equipment from the State as long as it's available.

"TDEM has been really good about coordinating everything, checking in to see if we need supplies," Chapa said. "It's been helpful, not just the school but the whole community working together in our case."

