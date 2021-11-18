State rapid infusion center in Nueces County to close

This isn't the only COVID-19 resource in Nueces County that will no longer be provided.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A state rapid infusion center at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds that has been serving COVID-19 patients in Nueces County for months is now closing its doors.

Assistant Director of Public Health Luis Wilmot said this infusion center has helped our community in the battle with COVID-19.

“We infuse the patient with these antibodies to give them a better chance of their body; kind of give them a head start in fighting off the COVID-19 disease,” Wilmot said. “It has shown significant promise as far as keeping people out of the hospital and that’s the reason we came and started doing that because our hospitals were being inundated.”

Wilmot said it was not the health district’s decision to close.

“The state is the ones monitoring this situation and say we’re down to a level that’s more manageable our case counts are very low, the amount of folks that were requesting the treatment was very low,” Wilmot added.

Low COVID-19 cases is also why the Coastal Bend Blood Center made the decision to no longer provide antibody testing for their donors.

“If you have the antibodies and you have recovered from COVID then you can donate the convalescent plasma, which helps current COVID patients in our hospitals recover,” said Ashley Ramirez with the blood center.

Wilmot said plasma isn’t being used as much as it was before.

“Based on our local health authority, Dr. Ramachandruni, they are not using the plasma in the hospitals for treatment like they were before,” said Wilmot.

But Ashley Ramirez with the blood center says it’s not just low COVID cases that resulted in their decision. Cost was a factor, as well. Which is why the last day they’ll be providing antibody testing is Dec. 31.

But testing, like the state rapid infusion center could make a comeback.

“In the event that we are asking for help from the state to come back out here, we’re not gonna wait. We’re gonna do what we have to do,” said Wilmot.

Although this state rapid infusion center is closing there are still places in Nueces County that offer the service to those who need it.

Wilmot says you can call the hotline for the mobile infusion clinic at 1-800-742-5990. You can also call the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Clinic at 361-902-6992.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.