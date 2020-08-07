State to send nurses to help in Nueces County as surge in coronavirus patients continues

As numbers continue to rise, local leaders have been working to secure help from the State.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Representative Todd Hunter said a plea for help that was sent to the State as our COVID-19 numbers continue to surge has been listened to.

3News spoke with Hunter via Zoom about his request for more medical staff and supplies. Hunter came across some great news.

"Right now they have told me that 16 staff are being deployed to the Corpus Christi Medical Center," Hunter said. "Christus Spohn has 40 medical staff on site and another 38 staff are being identified and deployed by the contractor and they are also looking at the ventilators as well as the O2 concentrate.”

Hunter said that he and fellow representative Abel Herrero along with State Senator Chuy Hinojosa were all part of this effort to get Nueces County the help it needs in dealing with the rising numbers of COVID-19 victims.

