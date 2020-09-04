BEE COUNTY, Texas — We're learning more about Bee County's first COVID-19 case. Denisha Comacho took to social media to announce she has the corona virus in a Facebook video she says on Friday she found out her husband's coworker tested postive.

On Monday she was tested and the next day her results came in positive for COVID-19.

Camacho says despite the diagnosis she has shown no symptoms of the virus.

"I'm fine," Camacho said. "I'm not i don't feel anything, I've had the flu before like year ago and I felt like I was dying this I guess is scary because I don't have any symptoms and I wouldn't like to spread it to anyone else who maybe has any type of health issues and stuff like that."

Comacho says before finding out she had the coronavirus she and her family were taking very precaution like good hygiene, washing their clothes as soon as they get home and taking a shower. she hasn't been to her families house and she's been self quarantining.

Comacho encourages people to stay home to protect themselves and the community.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

