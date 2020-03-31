CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even while you're practicing social distancing, you can still find ways to be social. Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Kathryn Soward, spoke with 3News on how to stay connected during these unusual times.

Social distancing can make it hard to maintain your normal social life and routine, but there are ways you can stay social and connected.

Dr. Kathryn Soward suggests finding ways to continue practicing your interests while social distancing.

For example, if you enjoy going out for coffee, have a cup of coffee over the phone with a friend. Dr. Soward mentioned she just joined a cooking group on Facebook as a way to stay social.

"I have a cousin in Tennessee and she started a cooking group on Facebook that people are sharing unique recipes that they're trying out with some pictures of dishes that they're making right now what a great way to connect so I jumped into that with her," Dr. Soward said.

Dr. Soward also suggests making a routine to balance the use of social media, staying active and connecting with family and friends.

"Set some guidelines and some routines so that there's a good variety of outdoor time, indoor, reading, cooking, spending time with family and connecting with others," she added.

