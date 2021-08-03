Stiles Unit guard is 43rd TDCJ employee to die in connection with COVID-19

She died less than two months after beginning her career as a correctional officer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas correctional officer who had just begun her career in January has become the latest TDCJ employee to die in connection to the coronavirus.

Tracey Adams, 45, died early Saturday morning after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for nearly a month according to a news release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Adams, who was a “correctional officer III cadet” at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont, had been a TDCJ employee for less than two months the release said. She began her career with the department on January 19, 2021.

She tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms on February 11, 2021 and was hospitalized the next day according to the release.

“She dedicated herself completely to that service and for that we are grateful,” TDCJ executive director Bryan Collier said of her new career with the department.

“Once you join the TDCJ family you are a part of that family and we are in this together. We hold the Adams family in our prayers this day. Know that Ms. Adams will be missed and remembered,” he said.

Adams is the 43rd TDCJ employee to die due to the coronavirus according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Texas Department of Criminal Justice news release…

“Officer Adams was very determined and driven to succeed. She told us she wanted to be the best officer she could be,” said TDCJ Training and Leader Development Division Director David Yebra. “Starting a new career can be difficult but she took on that challenge head on and full steam. Our hope is that her family finds comfort in this difficult time knowing she chose to serve.”

